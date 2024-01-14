The UN Organization Stabilization Mission in Congo (MONUSCO) is to start its gradual withdrawal from the east of Democratic Republic of Congo(DRC)in April, the foreign minister announced Saturday.

Christophe Lutundula said the mission would ensure “responsible” withdrawal as he spoke at a news conference with MONUSCO head, Bintou Keita, in Kinshasa, the capital of DRC,

“The withdrawal will take place in three phases, starting with the departure of peacekeepers from South Kivu by the end of April,” he said. “Then it will be the turn of North Kivu and followed by Ituri. By December 31, the gradual responsible and exemplary withdrawal from the mission will be completed.”

He said the withdrawal has commenced even when it is not yet at the stage of seeing troops boarding planes.

Withdrawal plan

Keita said government troops would strengthen their presence in South Kivu, particularly in places where internally displaced persons live under the protection of UN peacekeepers.

She said the UN agreed with the government to hold an assessment every three months on the state of the implementation of the withdrawal plan.