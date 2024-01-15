WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli forces raid university in occupied West Bank, detain students
The Israeli forces reportedly rounded up 25 students and severely assaulted and beat two university guards during the raid, Palestinian news agency Wafa reports.
Israeli forces raid university in occupied West Bank, detain students
This incursion into the university represents the initial intrusion of its kind since 1992 / Photo: Reuters
January 15, 2024

The Israeli army has stormed the campus of Al Najah National University in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, and rounded up 25 students, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Large units of Israeli military forces broke into the old university campus and detained university security personnel early on Monday, the university's vice president for community affairs, Raed al Dubai, told the agency.

The Israeli forces reportedly severely assaulted and beat two university guards during the raid, Wafa added.

This raid marks the first such incursion into the university since 1992, according to the agency.

Recommended

Tension has been running high across the occupied West Bank amid almost daily Israeli raids into Palestinian towns as Tel Aviv continues its deadly offensive on Gaza, which left more than 24,000 people dead.

According to the UN, eighty-five percent of Gaza’s population is already internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while sixty percent of the enclave’s infrastructure is damaged or destroyed.

RelatedPalestine condemns Israel's 'brutal act' on medical clinic in West Bank
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit