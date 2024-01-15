A 1,500-year-old drinking water canal was found during an excavation in the ancient city of Dara, located in the Mardin province of southeastern Türkiye, according to an official.

Under the direction of the Mardin Museum, the excavation started 38 years ago in a neighbourhood 30 kilometres (18,6 miles) away from the city centre.

The excavation continues at the agora (marketplace) in the ancient city, which the Eastern Roman Empire established to protect its border against the Sassanids. The Roman-era canal was found in the agora, where more than ten shops were uncovered.

The channel through which drinking water was transported to the region from the water cistern found about 35 years ago was protected by about two tonnes of stones, and a cement water pipe system was distributed through this channel.

A 30-metre section of the canal was uncovered.

Architectural remains

Abdulgani Tarkan, Mardin Museum director and excavation head told Anadolu Agency that they had reached important architectural remains in Dara, a settlement founded by Emperor Anastasios in 507.

"There are water cisterns in Dara similar to the Basilica Cistern in Istanbul," he said.

"Water is transported from the water cistern containing tonnes of water to the city by the canal and cement water pipe system."