North Korea has formally abolished a handful of government agencies charged with promoting cooperation and reunification with the South, state media has reported, with the country's leader calling for change in status of South Korea.

The decision was announced by the North's parliament, the Korean Central News Agency [KCNA] said on Tuesday, and came just weeks after the nation's leader Kim Jong-un said that continuing to seek reconciliation with South Korea was a "mistake".

Three organisations dealing with unification and inter-Korean tourism will shut down, state media said.

Kim called for a constitutional amendment to change the status of South Korea to a separate state and said it was his final conclusion that unification with the South is no longer possible in a speech at the Supreme People's Assembly, while accusing Seoul of seeking regime collapse and unification by absorption.

"We don't want war, but we have no intention of avoiding it," Kim was quoted as saying by KCNA.

"If the Republic of Korea violates even 0.001 mm of our territorial land, air and waters, it will be considered a war provocation," he said.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol immediately criticised North Korea's decision, saying it showed Pyongyang's "anti-national and ahistorical" nature.

Yoon also said North Korea's recent missile launch and artillery firing were a "political act" to divide the South Korean public and vowed that provocations will be met with its own response on a "multiplied scale."

"If North Korea carries out a provocation, we will retaliate multiple times stronger," he said in a meeting broadcast on television, pointing to the South Korean military's "overwhelming response capabilities".

The decision comes as tensions have worsened in the Korean Peninsula recently amid a series of missile tests and a push by Pyongyang to break with decades of policy and change how it relates to the South.

Analysts have said North Korea's Foreign Ministry could take over relations with Seoul.