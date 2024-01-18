WORLD
2 MIN READ
Albania's top court reviews controversial asylum deal with Italy
The agreement, signed by the Italian and Albanian prime ministers last year, has been criticised by opposition parties in both countries.
Albania's top court reviews controversial asylum deal with Italy
Migrants walk after disembarking from the Migrant Offshore Aid Station vessel ' Phoenix ' in the harbor of Augusta, Sicily, Southern Italy. / Photo: AP Archive
January 18, 2024

Albania's Constitutional Court will review a controversial deal on Thursday agreed with Italy to open two holding centres on Albanian soil for migrants rescued in Italian waters.

The agreement, signed by the Italian and Albanian prime ministers last year, has been criticised by opposition parties in both countries, as well as rights groups, resulting in a legal challenge taken up by the top court in Tirana.

"This agreement, which should be authorised in advance by the president of the Republic, also goes against international standards regarding the rights of migrants," a coalition of opposition parties in Albania said in a statement.

In December, the Constitutional Court suspended the procedures for ratifying the agreement in the Albanian parliament.

The judges have until March 6 to make a ruling, but their decision could be issued well before the deadline "given the interest of this case for both Albania and Italy", sources familiar with the matter said.

Recommended

The deal allows for two centres to be established near the port of Shengjin, where migrants would register for asylum, as well as a facility in the same region to house those awaiting a response to their applications.

The two centres - to be managed by Italy - would be able to accommodate up to 3,000 migrants per month, according to official estimates.

RelatedItaly to build detention hubs in Albania: What do they mean for migrants?
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit