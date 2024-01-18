CLIMATE
Deadly landslide claims several lives in southern Philippines
National Disaster Agency of the Philippines says that heavy rains and floods, which also triggered the landslide, have impacted over 187,000 individuals in four provinces within the Davao region.
Landslides and floods are frequent in the Philippines. / Photo: AP
January 18, 2024

Seven people, including five children, were killed after a landslide buried a house following days of heavy rains in southern Davao de Oro province, a disaster official has said.

Two people were injured and approximately 10 were missing, Ednar Dayanghirang, director of the regional civil defence agency, told on Thursday DZRH radio. Authorities suspended search and rescue operations due to continuing rains in a residential area for small-scale miners, he said.

Heavy rains and floods have affected more than 187,000 people in four provinces in the Davao region, data from the national disaster agency show.

Landslides and floods are frequent in the Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,600 islands that is hit by about 20 tropical storms annually.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
