CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Famous actors go on record reading out genocide accusations against Israel
Actors from the TV series 'Crown' and 'Game of Thrones', along with Israeli-born actor Adam Bakri, Jewish actor Wallace Shawn and actor Cynthia Nixon lend their faces to the accusations levelled against the aggressor state.
Famous actors go on record reading out genocide accusations against Israel
Israel is currently facing a "genocide" case brought to the UN court by South Africa due to its attacks in Gaza. / Photo: AA
January 18, 2024

Videos of world-renowned actors reading aloud the accusations against Israel regarding the alleged genocide in Gaza, during the initial hearing of the case filed by South Africa at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), have garnered thousands of views on social media platforms.

Actors of the TV series "Crown," Khalid Abdalla and Tobias Menzies, and the actors of the TV series "Game of Thrones," Charles Dance, Carice van Houten and Lena Headey were among the 29 actors featured in videos published on the YouTube channel "The Palestine Festival of Literature."

The videos were also watched hundreds of thousands of times on X.

In addition, Israeli-born actor Adam Bakri and Jewish actor Wallace Shawn, as well as actress Cynthia Nixon, who participated in the hunger strike demanding a ceasefire in Gaza in front of the White House, were among those who appeared in front of the camera and read out the accusations.

Israel is currently facing a genocide case brought to the UN court by South Africa due to its attacks in Gaza - which are repeatedly described as a breach of international laws by the UN. Tel Aviv, however, denies accusations of genocide by claiming that it is only trying to protect its own people.

Recommended
RelatedAll eyes on ICJ as South Africa's Gaza genocide case against Israel begins

Israel has launched a relentless military assault on Gaza after a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, which Tel Aviv says killed around 1,200 people.

During Israel’s offensive, at least 24,448 Palestinians have been killed and 61,504 others injured, according to Palestinian authorities. The majority of the victims were children and women.

According to the UN, 85 percent of the population of Gaza is already internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

RelatedGlobal support grows for South Africa's genocide case against Israel at ICJ
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Pig heads kept outside nine Paris mosques
1,300+ filmmakers, actors vow to refuse to work with Israeli film institutions
Gaza's Hind Rajab film at Venice targeted by hate campaign: director
Roblox to impose age controls this year following ban
After 14 years, Church of Saint Anna reopens in Syria’s Idlib
Poll finds 6 in 10 US Gen Z side with Hamas against Israel
Thousands protest Israeli genocidal war on Gaza near Venice Film Festival
Once a preserve of the rich, English is helping millions escape poverty in South Asia, new book says
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Netizens slam 'Jesus lover' Valentina Gomez for Quran sacrilege, noting it mentions Jesus 25 times
Israel accused of targeting clerics, churches to weaken Gaza’s social fabric
Ukraine has an axe to grind with Woody Allen
'Ecstasy' in Istanbul: Sami Yusuf inspires 25,000 with music and solidarity
Trump wonders how bad slavery was. History shows it was one of the worst crimes against humanity.
'Cool with Holocaust Museum' — Outrage as Trump slams US museums for focus on 'how bad slavery was'
Majority of Americans think alcohol bad for health as drinking hits record low
Why Shah Rukh Khan winning a top award opens old wounds and reveals India’s social fractures
By Quratulain Rehbar