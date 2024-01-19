North Korea has tested an "underwater nuclear weapon system" in response to joint naval exercises by Washington, Seoul and Tokyo, which involved a US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, state media said.

The drills were "seriously threatening the security" of the North, so in response, Pyongyang "conducted an important test of its underwater nuclear weapon system 'Haeil-5-23' under development in the East Sea of Korea," according to a statement from the Defence Ministry carried by state news agency KCNA.

North Korea has been stepping up pressure on Seoul in recent weeks, declaring it the "principal enemy," saying the North will never reunite with the South and vowing to enhance its ability to deliver a nuclear strike on the US and America's allies in the Pacific.

North and South Korea remain technically at war after the 1950-53 Korean War ended in a truce, not a peace treaty and tensions are running high.

Early last year, Pyongyang said it had carried out multiple tests of a purported underwater nuclear attack drone — a different version of the Haeil, which means tsunami in Korean — claiming it could unleash a "radioactive tsunami".

Analysts have questioned whether Pyongyang has such a weapon.