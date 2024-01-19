Global tourism is set to fully recover from the pandemic in 2024 as international tourist arrivals will likely be 2 percent more numerous than in 2019, the United Nations' World Tourism Organization said.

Increased global air connectivity and a strong recovery of Asian markets will allow a full rebound of tourism activities worldwide this year, even though geopolitical instability, caused mainly by Israel's brutal war on Gaza, in the Middle East and elsewhere constitutes a risk for the industry as it affects would-be travellers' confidence, the UN tourism body said on Friday.

In 2023, travel demand in Europe and Africa almost reached pre-pandemic levels, surpassing them in the Middle East.

Some destinations, such as Mediterranean Europe, the Caribbean and the Central American and North African sub-regions, exceeded their 2019 international tourism arrivals last year.

The organisation expects the Chinese market to soar in 2024, after the government allows visa-free travel for citizens of France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Malaysia until 30 November 2024. Flight capacity into and out of China is set to increase this year.