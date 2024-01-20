Saturday, January 20, 2024

0958 GMT — Russia will consider passing a bill next week that would confiscate the money, property and valuables of anyone convicted of spreading "fakes" about its army, the country's top lawmaker said.

The bill, which according to state media has the support of all major parliamentary factions, will be introduced to Russia's lower house State Duma on Monday, speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said.

"Anyone who tries to destroy Russia and betray her should receive the punishment they deserve, and compensate for the damage to the country with their property," he wrote on Telegram.

The measure, he said, aims to punish "scoundrels" who "pour mud on our country, soldiers and officers serving in the special military operation."

The charge of spreading "false information" about the army already carries a maximum jail sentence of up to 15 years, and has been used by authorities to stifle any form of dissent.

Under the law, information about the offensive in Ukraine that does not come from an official government source can be deemed "false" and its dissemination liable to prosecution.

More updates 👇

0313 GMT —Amidst sanctions, China finds its largest oil supplier in Russia

Russia leapfrogged Saudi Arabia to become China's top crude oil supplier in 2023, as the world's biggest crude importer defied Western sanctions to purchase vast quantities of discounted oil for its processing plants.

Russia shipped a record 107.02 million metric tonnes of crude oil to China last year, equivalent to 2.14 million barrels per day, the Chinese customs data showed, far more than other major oil exporters such as Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

Imports from Saudi Arabia, previously China's largest supplier, fell 1.8 percent to 85.96 million tonnes, as the Middle East oil giant lost market share to cheaper Russian crude.

0058 GMT — Zelenskyy invites Trump to Kiev, if he can 'stop the war during 24 hours'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited former US president Donald Trump to visit Kiev, following his assertion that the former president could stop the Russia-Ukraine war within 24 hours if re-elected.

The comments were made during a sit-down interview with British broadcaster Channel 4 News' presenter Matt Frei, as part of a special programme.