Iran said it had conducted a successful satellite launch into its highest orbit yet, the latest for a programme the West fears improves Tehran's ballistic missiles.

The Soraya satellite was placed in an orbit at some 750 kilometres above the Earth's surface with its three-stage Qaem 100 rocket, the state-run IRNA news agency said on Saturday.

It did not immediately acknowledge what the satellite did, though telecommunications minister Isa Zarepour described the launch as having a 50-kilogramme payload.

The launch was part of Iran's Revolutionary Guards' space programme alongside Iran's civilian space programme, the report said.

There was no immediate independent confirmation Iran had successfully put the satellite in orbit. The US military and the State Department did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The announcement comes as heightened tensions grip the wider Middle East over Israel's ongoing war in Gaza, and just days after Iran and Pakistan engaged in tit-for-tat air strikes in each others' countries.

The United States has previously said Iran's satellite launches defy a UN Security Council resolution and called on Tehran to undertake no activity involving ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.