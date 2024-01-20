Sudan's government has announced that it is suspending its membership in the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

A statement issued on Saturday by the Foreign Ministry in the capital Khartoum, which is loyal to the army led by General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, said the decision is a reaction to the eight-country eastern African trade bloc's failure to respect Sudan’s decision to stop involvement in the country’s internal affairs.

'Offensive communique'