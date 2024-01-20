A sister of one of the hostages held by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas since October 7 has asked the Israeli government to halt attacks on Gaza, blaming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his "contradictory" stance on the issue, which has put the hostages' lives at risk.

Merav Svirsky, the sister of Itay Svirsky, who was killed by Israeli forces during an onslaught on Gaza a few days ago, has called for an end to the attacks on the enclave.

The Netanyahu government's declared war goals are "contradictory," Svirsky said in an interview with Israeli broadcaster Channel 12.

She said the “destruction of Hamas” and the return of hostages are incompatible goals, noting that "the conflict puts hostages' lives at risk".

She stressed an agreement that ensures the return of hostages held in Gaza.

“The government said the return of the kidnapped people is its priority. If not, they have been lying to us all this time,” Svirsky said, asking all Israelis to "join the protest in front of Netanyahu's house and take action."

On Monday, Hamas announced that two Israeli prisoners held by Palestinian factions were killed during an Israeli bombardment of Gaza.

Itay Svirsky was identified as one of the casualties. The Israeli army confirmed his death on Tuesday but accused Hamas of killing him.

Hamas, on the other hand, blamed Israel's army for killing hostages.