Near the Egyptian border, displaced Palestinian Shahinaz Bakr is busy with knitting a wool hat for one of her granddaughters in their tent set up under the open sky in Rafah city in southern Gaza.

Bakr, who was displaced because of Israel's war on Gaza from the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood north of Gaza City to Rafah, obtained wool threads by tearing apart her family's worn-out wool sweaters.

The grandma is also approached by other displaced people in the camp to acquire some of her woolen products as they cannot find clothes for their children or cannot buy them due to the ongoing war and high prices.

Speaking to Anadolu news agency, Bakr said: “Working on a wool crochet hook is one of my favorite hobbies that turned out very useful nowadays in light of the displacement.”

“I get wool from worn-out jackets or damaged and torn clothes that neighbors throw away,” the grandma said.

She pointed out that the displaced people in the camp also asked her to knit some woolen pieces to protect their children from the extreme cold exacerbating their suffering.

On her displacement journey from Gaza City to the south, the Palestinian woman said that her family used to live in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood before Israel's war on Gaza.

“With the beginning of the war, the army began targeting the area with violent airstrikes,” she said, adding that the army warned them to evacuate towards the south.

She recounted that her displaced family headed to the south on foot using Al Bahr Street, amid a state of panic and fear that affected children and adults alike.