Monday, January 22, 2024

2006 GMT — Israel has given resistance group Hamas a proposal through Qatari and Egyptian mediators that includes up to two months of a pause in the fighting as part of a multi-phase deal, Axios reported.

The deal would include the release of all remaining captives held in besieged Gaza, the report added, citing two Israeli officials.

"The Israeli officials said the proposal makes clear Israel will not agree to end the war and will not agree to release all 6,000 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons," the US news website reported.

2200 GMT US, UK carry out fresh strikes in Yemen

Britain and the United States have carried out strikes on the Yemeni capital Sanaa and other areas of the country, the official news agency of the Houthi group said.

"American-British forces are launching raids on the capital of Sanaa" and several other parts of Yemen, the Saba news agency said in an alert.

According to US officials, the US and UK used warship- and submarine-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets to take out Houthi missile storage sites and launchers.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing mission.

For months, the Houthis have attacked ships in the region's waterways that they say are either linked to Israel or heading to Israeli ports. They say their attacks aim to end the Israeli air-and-ground invasion of besieged Gaza.

2100 GMT — Israel army says 200 soldiers killed in Gaza ground invasion

The Israeli military has said that 200 soldiers have been killed in besieged Gaza since its ground invasion in the blockaded territory began in late October.

"The number of fallen soldiers in Gaza since October 27 is 200," an army spokesperson told the AFP news agency.

2036 GMT — Israel killed 11,000 children in Gaza so far: Palestine

In the last 108 days of invasion, Israel has killed 11,000 children and 7,500 women in besieged Gaza, said Palestinian authorities in Gaza.

In the blockaded enclave, 7,000 people, 70 percent of whom are women and children, are still under debris or missing from Israeli attacks, they said, citing a host of new figures to try to convey the depth of loss and destruction suffered by besieged Gaza.

Pointing to the inhumane conditions in crowded shelters where displaced Palestinians seek refuge, the statement said 400,000 cases of infectious diseases and more than 8,000 cases of Hepatitis A have been detected as a result of Israel's expulsion.

1810 GMT — Arab League calls for 'binding' UNSC resolution on Gaza

The Arab League called on the UN Security Council to issue a "binding" resolution for halting a deadly Israeli offensive on Gaza.

The call came following an emergency meeting held by the Cairo-based body at the level of permanent delegates upon a request from Palestine to discuss ways of halting the Israeli war, which has killed more than 25,000 people since Oct. 7.

A resolution adopted by the pan-Arab organization called on the UN Security Council “to assume its responsibilities to maintain international peace and security, and to take a binding resolution to stop the widespread, systematic Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people.”

It also urged the US and countries "that pursue double standards and support the Israeli aggression within the Security Council, to follow positions consistent with international law to call for a complete and sustainable ceasefire in Gaza."

The Arab League called for obligating Israel "to stop its aggression against the Palestinian people, withdraw from the Gaza Strip, lift the siege and curb its plans and efforts aimed at forced displacement."

1851 GMT — Gaza experiencing ‘longest communications shutdown’ since Oct. 7: UN

Gaza is experiencing the “longest communications shutdown” since the outbreak of the war on Oct. 7, the UN refugee agency said..

"People are cut off from loved ones and the rest of the world, increasing the feeling of isolation," the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said in a statement. The shutdown "also impedes humanitarian response and restricts access to lifesaving information," it added.

Paltel Group, the provider of communications services in Gaza, announced another blackout in the Palestinian territory, the 10th since the outbreak of the conflict on Oct. 7.

1842 GMT — Isreal rejects ceasefire with Hezbollah

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said that Tel Aviv will not ceasefire on the border with Lebanon until it guarantees a safe return of Israelis to their homes in northern Israel.

"Israel will not ceasefire until it can guarantee the safe return of the northern communities to their homes, following a change in the security situation along the border," Gallant said during a meeting with his French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu in Tel Aviv.

"Even if Hezbollah ceases fire unilaterally, Israel will not ceasefire until it guarantees the safe return of the residents of the north to their homes," he added in statements carried by Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

1820 GMT — Yemen’s Houthis claim to attack US army cargo ship in Gulf of Aden

Yemen’s Houthi group claimed to have attacked a US army cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden.

In a statement, Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree said that OCEAN JAZZ ship was targeted with "appropriate naval missiles."

He said the attack was "in support of the oppressed Palestinian people and as part of the response to the American-British aggression against our country."

However, a US defence official told AFP: "We're not seeing that at all on our end and believe that statement to be untrue."

1817 GMT — US demands 'urgent' Israeli probe into Palestinian-American teen's death

The United States demanded Israel launch an "urgent investigation" into the death of a 17-year-old Palestinian-American killed by alleged Israeli fire in the West Bank last week.

"We continue to engage closely with the Government of Israel to ascertain as much information as possible and we have called for an urgent investigation to determine the circumstance of his death," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

1605 GMT — Israel to pull out combat forces from Gaza, move troops to West Bank: Report

Israel will pull out combat forces from Gaza and move part of the troops to the occupied West Bank, according to Israeli media.

"Army chief Herzi Halevi decided to pull out the combat forces from Gaza to be transferred to the West Bank to replace the regular forces there," the Wall news portal said.

No further details were provided regarding the decision and there was no confirmation yet from the Israeli army. Israeli media outlets said the move aims to give rest to Israeli forces in the West Bank amid rising tension in the occupied territory.

1458 GMT — UK, US announce sanctions to 'disrupt' financial networks of Hamas

The UK and US announced a new round of coordinated sanctions targeting key figures and entities involved in the leadership and financial operations of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Five key figures and an entity involved in the leadership and financial networks of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) were targeted under the UK's new sanctions, said an official statement by the British Foreign Office.

"These sanctions send a clear message to Hamas — the UK and our partners are committed to ensuring there is no hiding place for those financing terrorist activities," UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron said after the decision.

1458 GMT — Health situation in Khan Younis is catastrophic: ministry

The health situation in Khan Younis, a city in southern Gaza, has reached catastrophic levels under Israeli attacks, with many injured lying in hospital corridors, the Palestinian enclave's Health Ministry said.

"The health situation in Khan Younis is at an indescribable level of catastrophe. Many injured individuals are lying on the floors of Nasir Hospital," the ministry said in a written statement.

"The difficulty and delay in transporting the injured to Al Nasr Hospital are putting their lives in danger," added the statement, providing details on the difficulties faced by healthcare in the area.

It emphasised the significant challenges faced by health teams as they endeavoured to treat dozens of critically injured patients despite dire conditions, including shortages in medical supplies and drugs.

The Health Ministry had announced that, as a result of Israeli attacks targeting the areas where uprooted people took refuge, mass graves had been dug in the Al Nasr Hospital compound, where 40 people were buried.

1458 GMT — Britain "disappointed" by Netanyahu's stance on Palestinian statehood

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's opposition to a future sovereign Palestinian state is "disappointing", British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office said, reiterating British support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden have disagreed over the future creation of an independent Palestinian state, with Netanyahu saying at the weekend he would not compromise on "full Israeli security control of all territory west of the Jordan River".

Asked about Netanyahu's comments, Sunak's spokesman told reporters: "It's disappointing to hear this from the Israeli prime minister."

"The UK's position remains (that) a two-state solution, with a viable and sovereign Palestinian state living alongside a safe and secure Israel, is the best route to lasting peace," the spokesperson said.

1447 GMT — 2 more fighters killed in clashes with Israeli army: Lebanon’s Hezbollah

Lebanese group Hezbollah said that two more fighters had been killed in the ongoing border clashes with the Israeli army in southern Lebanon, bringing the group's death toll to 166 since Oct. 8.

The two fighters were identified as Samah Asaad Asaad (Abu Tarab) from the town of Kfarkela and Ali Said Yahya from Tayibe town in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah did not provide any details about the circumstances leading to their death, saying they were killed on the road to Jerusalem, a phrase used by the group for its fighters killed by Israel.

Earlier on Monday, Hezbollah said that it had repelled an attack by Israeli forces off the southern border.

1316 GMT — Families of Israeli hostages in Gaza storm Knesset panel to demand their release

Families of Israeli hostages in Gaza stormed a parliamentary committee session to demand a deal to secure their release.

"You won't sit here while they are dying there!" reads a sign held by relatives as they stormed a meeting of the Knesset's Finance Committee, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported.

1309 GMT — Hamas has not made a solid deal offer: Netanyahu

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed back after speculation that a new release of Gaza hostages was in the works, saying Israel was taking an unspecified initiative in the absence of an offer by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

"There is no real proposal by Hamas. It's not true," a statement from Netanyahu's office quoted him as telling representatives of hostage families after some relatives stormed a committee session in parliament, demanding a release deal.

"I am saying this as clearly as I can because there are so many incorrect statements which are certainly agonising for you," Netanyahu added. "Conversely, there is an initiative on our part, on which I shall not elaborate."

1300 GMT — Israeli newspaper calls for investigation into killing of 3 hostages by poison gas in Gaza