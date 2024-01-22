‘Vergangheitbeweltigung’ – loosely translated as “dealing with the past” – is the long-in-the-tongue historical approach Germany adopted following World War II. To constantly remind its people and raise awareness in society to never forget the crimes of the past.

In order to not commit genocide again and to reject fascism, the German state would go on a multi-generational assault, beating out any hints of fascism in society, burnishing its very fabric with shame and glazing it with a promise of “never again”.

In everyday terms, Germany invested in its people, especially the younger generations.

Any mention of a certain Hitler was banished, school trips to concentration camps were made mandatory, the constitution was rewritten to indicate equality for all, and the state deleted any race-related questions from its census forms. It would go as far as to decentralise its state media machine.

In many ways, German history between 1939 and 1945 was scratched out, almost literally.

So in 2023, when the German government decided to offer unconditional support to Israel during its genocidal war in Gaza, which has seen nearly 85 percent of the besieged Palestinian enclave’s population displaced and over 25,000 dead – a large crack appeared between the State and its people.

Israel has been losing the narrative with the German people, and the German State has never before been more aloof to changing public opinion.

Despite the government, media and most policymakers working as apologists and distractors for Israel, all the while rejecting allegations of genocide against Israel and refusing to call for a ceasefire, a recently published poll suggests that 61 percent of Germans find the Israeli military action in Gaza “unjustified”.

That’s a damning indictment of the divergence between the political elite and the ‘Deutsche volken’ – the German people – especially as the poll was published by a renowned electoral publishing firm, Forschungsgruppe Wahlen. For anglophones, that's the Institute for Election Research.

It is, therefore, safe to assume that the Gaza war now threatens the re-election prospects of some of Germany’s political heavyweights.

How did Germany get here?

Firstly, the State can't tell its people to reject fascism and genocide for nearly 70 years and then expect them to be ok with alleged genocide and ethnic cleansing just because an ally/friendly country is doing it.

Secondly, in the age of social media, the hypocritical lies of Israeli politicians over the murderous actions of their soldiers were just too easy to cut through. Palestinian narrative was winning on every front.