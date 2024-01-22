A group of relatives of Israelis held hostage by Hamas in Gaza stormed a parliamentary committee session in Jerusalem, demanding that the lawmakers do more to try to free their loved ones.

The action by about 20 people on Monday signalled growing domestic dissent in the fourth month of the Gaza war.

One woman held up pictures of three family members who were among the 253 people seized in the cross-border Hamas rampage of October 7 that triggered the worst fighting in decades.

Some 130 remain in captivity after others were brought home in a November truce.

"Just one I'd like to get back alive, one out of three!" the woman protester cried after pushing into the Knesset Finance Committee discussion.

Other protesters held up signs reading: "You will not sit here while they die there."

"Release them now, now, now!" they chanted.

Regular rallies

Mediation efforts for another release seem far from reconciling Israel's drive to destroy Hamas and Hamas' demand that Israel withdraw and free all of the thousands of Palestinians - including senior fighters - from its prisons.

The fate of the hostages - 27 of whom Israel says have died in Gaza - has riveted the country. But relatives fear that war fatigue could soften that focus. Demonstrations that initially promoted national unity have become more aggressive.

Families and supporters have also started camping outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coastal home as well as the Knesset building.

"We will not leave him until the hostages are back," said Eli Stivi, whose son Idan is being held in Gaza.

Regular weekend rallies demanding the hostages be released have in recent weeks been reinforced by demonstrations calling for an election that might topple the hard-right government.