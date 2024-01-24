Los Angeles County’s annual count of homeless residents has begun — a crucial part of the region’s efforts to confront the crisis of tens of thousands of people living on the streets.

On Tuesday night, up to 6,000 volunteers with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority fanned out for the effort’s main component, the unsheltered street tally.

LA County’s undertaking is the largest among similar tallies in major cities nationwide. The tally, which also makes use of demographic surveys and shelter counts, is mandated by the federal government for cities to receive certain kinds of funding.

The count this year comes amid increasing public outrage over the perceived failure — despite costly efforts — to reduce the surging population of people living in cars, tents and makeshift street shelters.

The 2023 effort reported more than 75,500 people were homeless on any given night in LA County, a 9 percent rise from a year earlier.

About 46,200 were within the city of Los Angeles, where public frustration has grown as tents have proliferated on sidewalks and in parks and other locations.

'Homelessness is an emergency'

Since 2015, homelessness has increased by 70 percent in the county and 80 percent in the city.