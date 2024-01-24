BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Indian stock market claims fourth place, toppling Hong Kong - report
The South Asian nation remains a preferred market for investors in a time when China’s economic struggles have stymied growth in Hong Kong.
Indian stock market claims fourth place, toppling Hong Kong - report
Vehicles move past the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) building in Mumbai, India, Monday, February 14, 2022. / Photo: AP
January 24, 2024

India's stock market has reached to new heights, topping Hong Kong for the first time in history as it reflects the South Asian nation's burgeoning growth prospects and investor confidence, fuelled by policy reforms and a booming domestic economy.

As of Monday's close, the combined value of shares listed on Indian exchanges reached a staggering $4.33 trillion, surpassing Hong Kong's $4.29 trillion, according to Bloomberg data.

The ascent propels India to the coveted position of the world's fourth-largest equity market, a significant leap from crossing the $4 trillion mark just last December.

India's political environment and consumption-driven economy, one of the fastest-growing among major nations, have positioned it as an attractive alternative to China for global investors and companies alike.

RelatedIndia to fence border with Myanmar
Recommended

India surges as China stumbles

Hong Kong, strangled by Beijing's strict Covid-19 curbs, new regulations on corporations, a property-sector crisis, and simmering geopolitical tensions, the former financial hub has seen its appeal as the world's growth engine diminish significantly.

Chinese and Hong Kong's equities have also seen the total market value of its stocks plummet by over $6 trillion since its 2021 peak.

The slowdown has even impacted new listings, causing Hong Kong to lose its prominent position as one of the world's busiest venues for initial public offerings.

“We see India as the best structural growth story across not just emerging markets, but worldwide,” said Evan Metcalf, CEO at Global X ETFs, according to Bloomberg.

“While China’s growth has stalled and is mired in uncertainty, India has a generational opportunity to emerge as the growth engine of emerging markets. Demographics are a key advantage, coupled with a surge in educated youth and a progressive government pursuing key structural reforms.”

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul