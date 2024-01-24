India's stock market has reached to new heights, topping Hong Kong for the first time in history as it reflects the South Asian nation's burgeoning growth prospects and investor confidence, fuelled by policy reforms and a booming domestic economy.

As of Monday's close, the combined value of shares listed on Indian exchanges reached a staggering $4.33 trillion, surpassing Hong Kong's $4.29 trillion, according to Bloomberg data.

The ascent propels India to the coveted position of the world's fourth-largest equity market, a significant leap from crossing the $4 trillion mark just last December.

India's political environment and consumption-driven economy, one of the fastest-growing among major nations, have positioned it as an attractive alternative to China for global investors and companies alike.