North Korea has conducted its first flight test of a new cruise missile, as it expands its military capabilities in the face of deepening tensions with the United States and neighbours.

The report in state media on Thursday came a day after South Korea’s military said it detected the North firing several cruise missiles into waters off its western coast.

It didn’t immediately provide more details about the number of missiles fired or their flight characteristics.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said the Pulhwasal-3-31 missile is still in its development phase and that the launch did not pose a threat to neighbours.

It described the missile as “strategic,” implying an intent to arm them with nuclear weapons.

Lee Sung-joon, spokesperson of South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that the missiles flew a shorter distance than previous North Korean cruise missile launches, which he said suggested that the North was trying to improve the performance of existing systems.

Growing ties with Moscow