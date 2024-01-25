Pakistan has accused neighbouring India's intelligence agency of involvement in the extrajudicial killings of its citizens, saying it had "credible evidence" linking two Indian agents to the assasinations of two Pakistanis in Pakistan last year.

"We have documentary, financial and forensic evidence of the involvement of the two Indian agents who masterminded these assassinations," Foreign Secretary Sajjad Qazi said on Thursday at a news conference in Islamabad.

He said the assassination of Pakistani nationals on Pakistani soil was a violation of the country's sovereignty and a breach of the UN Charter. "This violation of Pakistan sovereignty by India is completely unacceptable," he said.

The two men were killed in gun attacks inside mosques in separate cities in Pakistan.

Pakistan's bombshell allegations come months after both the United States and Canada accused Indian agents of links to assassination attempts on their soil.

"Clearly the Indian network of extrajudicial and extraterritorial killings has become a global phenomenon," Qazi said.

Indian denial

India denied the Pakistani allegation, calling it an "attempt at peddling false and malicious anti-India propaganda."

“As the world knows, Pakistan has long been the epicentre of terrorism, organised crime, and illegal transnational activities," Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. "To blame others for its own misdeeds can neither be a justification nor a solution.”

Qazi said the Indian agents, whom he identified as Yogesh Kumar and Ashok Kumar, orchestrated the deaths of the two Pakistanis from a third country, adding the method of killings was similar to cases in Canada and US.