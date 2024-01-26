TÜRKİYE
Türkiye finalises approval process of Sweden’s NATO membership
Law approving Nordic country's accession to military alliance comes into effect after being published on Türkiye’s Official Gazette.
Admission of a new member requires the unanimous support of all NATO members, and Hungary is now the only ally not to have ratified Sweden's accession. / Photo: AP Archive
January 26, 2024

The law passed by the Turkish parliament approving Sweden's NATO membership has come into effect following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's signing a presidential decree on the Nordic country's accession and approving the relevant protocol.

Finalising the ratification process on Thursday, the law was published in Türkiye’s Official Gazette, the Communications Directorate said.

The Grand National Assembly on Tuesday ratified Sweden's membership in a 287 to 55 vote.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Thursday hailed Türkiye's approval of its NATO bid as a "key milestone" in its path to becoming a full member of the military alliance.

The US also welcomed the ratification. "We welcome Turkish President Erdogan’s signature of the Articles of Ratification for Sweden’s @NATO membership," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on X.

"We look forward to receiving the instruments (of ratification) in Washington and welcoming Sweden as NATO’s 32nd Ally. Sweden and the Alliance are stronger together," he wrote.

Approval pending from Hungary

Admission of a new member requires the unanimous support of all NATO members, and Hungary is now the only ally not to have ratified Sweden's accession.

In October 2023, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed Sweden's NATO accession protocol and submitted it to parliament.

Finland and Sweden – both Nordic countries close to or bordering Russia – applied for NATO membership soon after Russia launched its war on Ukraine in February 2022.

Türkiye approved Finland's membership in the alliance in March 2023 but said it was waiting for Sweden to abide by a June 2022 trilateral memorandum to address Ankara's security concerns.

Any new members of NATO must be approved by all current members, including Türkiye, a member of the alliance for over 70 years which boasts its second-largest army.

SOURCE:AA
