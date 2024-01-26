The law passed by the Turkish parliament approving Sweden's NATO membership has come into effect following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's signing a presidential decree on the Nordic country's accession and approving the relevant protocol.

Finalising the ratification process on Thursday, the law was published in Türkiye’s Official Gazette, the Communications Directorate said.

The Grand National Assembly on Tuesday ratified Sweden's membership in a 287 to 55 vote.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Thursday hailed Türkiye's approval of its NATO bid as a "key milestone" in its path to becoming a full member of the military alliance.

The US also welcomed the ratification. "We welcome Turkish President Erdogan’s signature of the Articles of Ratification for Sweden’s @NATO membership," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on X.

"We look forward to receiving the instruments (of ratification) in Washington and welcoming Sweden as NATO’s 32nd Ally. Sweden and the Alliance are stronger together," he wrote.