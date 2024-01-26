BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Oil prices down after investor profit-taking, hopes of Gaza ceasefire
International Court of Justice is set to issue ruling on South Africa's request for provisional measures to end bloodshed in Gaza.
Oil prices down after investor profit-taking, hopes of Gaza ceasefire
Demand increases in the US, the world's biggest oil consumer, ensured prices hit their highest levels in almost two months on Thursday. / Photo: Reuters
January 26, 2024

Both oil benchmarks have declined with investor profit-taking after prices reached their highest level in almost two months during the previous trading session.

The international benchmark crude Brent traded at $76.88 per barrel at 1027 AM local time (0727GMT), a 0.62 percent decline from the closing price of $77.36 a barrel in the previous trading session on Thursday.

The American benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), traded at the same time at $76.84 per barrel, down 0.67 percent from Thursday's close of $77.36 per barrel.

Demand increases in the US, the world's biggest oil consumer, ensured prices hit their highest levels in almost two months on Thursday.

Strong economic recovery signals in China, the world's second-largest crude consumer, also supported price rises.

However, during Friday's early trade, market players took advantage of high prices and lowered oil prices.

RelatedOil prices fall as demand weakens against strengthening dollar

Expectations of a ceasefire

Recommended

Furthermore, expectations of a ceasefire in the Middle East drove prices down.

The International Court of Justice is set to issue a ruling on South Africa's request for provisional measures to end Israeli war on Gaza, where more than 26,000 people have been killed since October 7.

The ruling will follow a two-day hearing held earlier this month in which South Africa filed a case against Israel, specifically alleging Israel had violated the terms of the Genocide Convention, an international treaty that criminalises genocide and obligates state parties to pursue the enforcement of its prohibition.

Although experts predict the ruling on genocide overall could take years, it could increase the possibility of a ceasefire.

Hamas said it would abide by any ceasefire order issued by the court if Israel also complies.

RelatedUnrest in Middle East heats oil prices
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul