Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has welcomed an interim ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the genocide case against Israel, describing the provisional measures issued as "valuable."

"I find the temporary injunction taken by the International Court of Justice regarding the inhumane attacks in Gaza valuable and welcome it.

"We will continue to follow the process to ensure that war crimes committed against innocent Palestinian civilians do not go unpunished," Erdogan said on X on Friday.

"We hope that this decision, which is binding on the countries party to the Genocide Convention, will lead to an end to Israel's indiscriminate attacks against women, children and the elderly," Erdogan said.

Türkiye will continue to work with all strength towards a ceasefire, permanent peace, and stand with Palestinians, he stressed.

"Immediate and full" implementation of interim measures

Following the ICJ's ruling on Friday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed that it expects the "immediate and full" implementation of interim measures ordered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the genocide case against Israel.

"We expect immediate and full implementation of the order of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) indicating provisional measures announced today regarding Israel's attacks against Palestinian people living in Gaza," it said in a statement.

"We believe the provisional measures indicated by the ICJ represent a major opportunity to stop the bloodshed in Palestine," the ministry added.

Lasting peace and security in the Middle East can only be achieved with a just solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict on the basis of international law and the established parameters, the ministry said.

"Türkiye is committed to make every contribution and effort towards this goal," it added.

The statement came after the ICJ ordered Israel to "take all measures within its power" to prevent further bloodshed in Gaza in line with Genocide Convention obligations. The court also called for the immediate release of all hostages.

South Africa brought the genocide case against Israel to the ICJ in late December and asked it to grant emergency measures to end the bloodshed in Gaza, where more than 26,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 7.