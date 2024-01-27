Firefighters in Argentina were battling an "out of control" blaze in a national park in Patagonia on Saturday, struggling to keep it from reaching two nearby towns.

The fire in Los Alerces National Park -- a UNESCO World Heritage Site -- has already charred about 600 hectares (1500 acres).

"The fire is out of control," said Mario Cardenas, head of the park's fire, communications and emergency department.

Conditions are "unfavorable because we still have a lot of wind and high temperatures. This makes our work very difficult," he said.