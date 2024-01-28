Donald Trump has underlined his opposition to a bipartisan immigration plan that President Joe Biden has promised to use to "shut down" the border with Mexico if it becomes overwhelmed, while at the same time criticising the Democrat for "open borders."

With immigration one of the hottest electoral issues in what increasingly looks like a Trump-Biden rematch for the White House this year, the fate of the bill being negotiated by the Senate has become a high-stakes battleground.

Biden threw his weight behind the proposed bill on Friday, insisting it would usher in the "toughest" ever set of border reforms.

"It would give me, as president, a new emergency authority to shut down the border when it becomes overwhelmed. And if given that authority, I would use it the day I sign the bill into law," he said in a statement.

Trump has put immigration front and centre in his effort to retake the White House, issuing dire warnings about the porous nature of the border while simultaneously pushing back hard against Republicans supporting the Senate plan.

"The border is in play (politically) like it's never been in play before," he said at a campaign speech in Las Vegas on Saturday.

'Dead in the water"