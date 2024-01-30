Tuesday, January 30, 2024

0837 GMT –– Ukraine has said that two people had been killed and at least five more wounded in the latest overnight Russian attacks across the country targeting military and energy infrastructure.

Moscow's army, meanwhile, said its air defences downed 21 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory and the annexed Crimean peninsula, as Kiev steps up cross border aerial attacks.

0837 GMT –– EU leaders to pledge continuing military support to Ukraine at summit

European Union leaders will restate their determination to continue to provide "timely, predictable and sustainable military support" to Ukraine at a summit on Thursday, according to draft conclusions of the meeting.

"The European Council also reiterates the urgent need to accelerate the delivery of ammunition and missiles," the draft text, seen by Reuters, also says.

0759 GMT –– Ukraine downs 15 of 35 Russian drones

Kiev has said that Russian forces launched two missiles and 35 attack drones at targets across Ukraine overnight and that 20 of the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) had bypassed air defence systems.

Ukrainian officials have urged Western allies to bolster its air defence capabilities and said gaining control of the country's air space is a priority for this year.

"The enemy directed some of the attack UAVs along front line territories, trying to hit fuel and energy infrastructure, and civilian and military facilities near the front line and the state border with Russia," the air force said in a statement.

0513 GMT ––Russia destroys 21 drones over Crimea, other regions – Moscow

Russian air defence systems destroyed or intercepted 21 Ukraine-launched drones over the Crimean Peninsula and several Russian regions, Russian news agencies reported, citing Moscow's defence ministry.

Russia's systems downed 11 of the drones over Crimea, RIA state news agency reported. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 in a move condemned by Kiev's Western allies as an illegal land grab.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol in Crimea, said on the Telegram messaging app there was no damage from the attack on Sevastopol, Crimea's largest city and a major Black Sea port.

Ukraine-launched drones were also downed over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga and Tula regions, Russian agencies reported.

Drone debris fell on the roof of a non-residential building on the outskirts of the city of Kaluga, the administrative centre of the Kaluga region, but there was no major damage or injuries, the region's governor Vladislav Shapsha said on Telegram.

0053 GMT — UK says any move to seize frozen Russian assets must be 'legally watertight'