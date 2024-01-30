WORLD
3 MIN READ
US govt employees plan 'day of fasting' to protest Biden's Gaza policy
The initiative is a direct response to President Joe Biden's policy towards Israel.
US govt employees plan 'day of fasting' to protest Biden's Gaza policy
Up to 2 million people in the besieged Palestinian enclave are at risk of famine, the UN says. / Photo: AA Archive
January 30, 2024

US government employees have planned a "day of fasting for Gaza" this week on Thursday to draw attention to the humanitarian crisis in the besieged Palestinian enclave, The Guardian reported.

The initiative, organised by Representatives for Feds United for Peace — a group comprising several dozen government employees — is a direct response to President Joe Biden's policy towards Israel, the British newspaper said.

A federal employee speaking on behalf of the group told The Guardian that the Day of Fasting is a response to Israel's use of "starvation as a weapon of war by intentionally withholding food from entering Gaza."

As per UN estimates, up to 2 million people in the besieged Palestinian enclave are at risk of famine.

Participating federal employees are expected to show up to their offices dressed in black or wearing keffiyeh scarves or other symbols of Palestinian solidarity.

RelatedIsraeli MP says 'traitors within' may have known of October 7 attacks
Recommended

The group says its members represent more than two dozen agencies, among them the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security and State, and include career public servants and political appointees.

Representatives for Feds United for Peace had staged an office walkout in solidarity with Palestinians earlier in the month as well.

Despite a provisional ruling last week by the ICJ that ordered Tel Aviv to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza, Israel has continued its onslaught on the coastal enclave.

According to Palestinian authorities, at least 26,751 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and 65,636 others injured since October 7.

The Israeli offensive has left 85 percent of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, the UN said, while 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure stood damaged or destroyed.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties