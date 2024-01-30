US government employees have planned a "day of fasting for Gaza" this week on Thursday to draw attention to the humanitarian crisis in the besieged Palestinian enclave, The Guardian reported.

The initiative, organised by Representatives for Feds United for Peace — a group comprising several dozen government employees — is a direct response to President Joe Biden's policy towards Israel, the British newspaper said.

A federal employee speaking on behalf of the group told The Guardian that the Day of Fasting is a response to Israel's use of "starvation as a weapon of war by intentionally withholding food from entering Gaza."

As per UN estimates, up to 2 million people in the besieged Palestinian enclave are at risk of famine.

Participating federal employees are expected to show up to their offices dressed in black or wearing keffiyeh scarves or other symbols of Palestinian solidarity.