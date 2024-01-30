WORLD
3 MIN READ
Niger leaves ECOWAS, following Burkina Faso and Mali: source
Grappling with militant violence and poverty, the three countries have had tense ties with ECOWAS since coups took place in each of them: Niger in July, Burkina Faso in 2022 and Mali in 2020.
Niger's foreign ministry sent to ECOWAS a note formalising the country's withdrawal from the regional body. / Photo: Reuters Archive
January 30, 2024

Niger has sent ECOWAS official notification of its withdrawal from the West African bloc, an official source said, a day after Mali and Burkina Faso did the same.

On Tuesday, Niger's foreign ministry sent to ECOWAS a note formalising the country's withdrawal from the regional body, according to the official source.

Nigerien authorities have not revealed the contents of the "note verbale", attached to a letter sent to ECOWAS.

Military leaders in the three countries jointly announced on Sunday they were exiting the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) "without delay".

Grappling with militant violence and poverty, the regimes have had tense ties with ECOWAS since coups took place in Niger in July, Burkina Faso in 2022 and Mali in 2020.

The notification marks the start of a one-year period before withdrawal from the bloc takes effect.

During that time, countries remain bound by their membership obligations, under the bloc's statutes.

Recommended

'Deep regret'

On Monday, Mali and Burkina Faso said they had sent ECOWAS "formal notice" of their withdrawal.

The bloc has sought in vain a swift return to civilian rule in the three countries — all founding members of ECOWAS in 1975 — after military coups overthrew elected governments.

ECOWAS suspended the three members and imposed heavy sanctions on Mali and Niger, which are still in force against Niamey.

It also left open a possible military intervention to re-establish constitutional order in Niger as a final option if needed.

ECOWAS said it wants "a negotiated solution to the political impasse" with all three countries, while the African Union has expressed "deep regret" over the decision by the military regimes.

SOURCE:AFP
