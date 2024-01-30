WORLD
2 MIN READ
Venezuela slams US oil, gas sanctions as 'blackmail'
Vice President Delcy Rodriguez says if the US takes intensifies its "economic aggression against Venezuela... as of February 13 repatriation flights for Venezuelan migrants would be immediately cancelled"
Venezuela slams US oil, gas sanctions as 'blackmail'
The La Salina crude oil shipping terminal in Cabimas in Zulia state, Venezuela. / Photo: AP Archive
January 30, 2024

Venezuela has slammed Washington's decision to reimpose oil and gas sanctions as "rude and improper blackmail", and threatened to halt deportation flights for Venezuelan migrants who are in the United States illegally.

"All of Venezuela rejects the rude and improper blackmail and ultimatum expressed by the US government," Vice President Delcy Rodriguez wrote on X on Tuesday.

"If they take the wrong step of intensifying the economic aggression against Venezuela... as of February 13 repatriation flights for Venezuelan migrants would be immediately cancelled."

The United States began repatriating Venezuelan migrants on chartered flights in October after a deal was struck between Maduro and President Joe Biden for the "orderly, safe and legal repatriation" of undocumented Venezuelan migrants.

Rodriguez also said that all other areas of cooperation would be reviewed as a countermeasure to the "deliberate attempt to strike a blow to the Venezuelan oil and gas industry."

Recommended

Earlier on Tuesday, the United States warned it would reimpose sanctions that had been relaxed under a reconciliation deal after opponents to President Nicolas Maduro were barred from running against him.

Venezuela's Supreme Court, loyal to Maduro, on Friday upheld a 15-year ban on holding public office against the president's main opponent in elections due this year, Maria Corina Machado.

The court also confirmed the ineligibility of a possible opposition stand-in-two-time presidential candidate Henrique Capriles.

RelatedUS eases Venezuela oil, gas sanctions after election deal
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties