Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have been sentenced to 14 years in jail in a case related to illegal selling of state gifts, the Dawn newspaper has reported.

The sentencing by an anti-graft court in Islamabad comes on Wednesday, a day after Khan was handed a 10-year jail term in another case in which he was convicted of revealing state secrets, and a week before national elections.

Khan was also handed a three-year prison sentence in August by another court for selling gifts worth more than 140 million rupees ($501,000) in state possession and received during his 2018-2022 premiership.