CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Film about Bob Marley brings his message to new generations, son says
'Bob Marley: One Love', produced by his family and executive produced by Brad Pitt, hopes to shed light on the life and art of the phenomenal reggae superstar who died too young.
Film about Bob Marley brings his message to new generations, son says
Bob Marley, whose hits with The Wailers included "No Woman, No Cry", "Jamming" and "I Shot the Sheriff", was born in Jamaica in 1945. He died from cancer in 1981, aged 36. / Photo: Getty Images
January 31, 2024

Bob Marley's family hopes a new biographical movie about the superstar singer, who popularised reggae with his catchy tunes and spiritual and socially conscious lyrics, will help revive his legacy.

"Bob Marley: One Love" is produced by his wife Rita Marley and their children Ziggy and Cedella and executive produced by Brad Pitt. Directed by "King Richard" filmmaker Reinaldo Marcus Green, it sees British actors Kingsley Ben-Adir and Lashana Lynch taking on the challenge of bringing Bob and Rita Marley to life on the screen.

“(It was made) mainly to spread his message more, to put his message into a different medium; film, to reach another generation,” said Ziggy Marley as he attended the film's premiere in London on Tuesday.

"One love is something positive out there in the world. That's what it's about, the message."

Marley, whose hits with The Wailers included "No Woman, No Cry", "Jamming" and "I Shot the Sheriff", was born in Jamaica in 1945. He died from cancer in 1981, aged 36.

Recommended

The movie opens in Kingston in 1976, with Marley planning a peace concert in response to deep political divisions and violence. It sees the musician moving to London after both he and Rita survive an assassination attempt and recording the hit album "Exodus". Flashbacks offer insight into Marley's childhood and youth.

Ben-Adir, who played Malcolm X in "One Night in Miami" and Barack Obama in "The Comey Rule", prepared to play Marley while on the set of "Barbie", in which he appeared as one of the Kens. Mastering Marley's mannerisms and language, the Jamaican patois, was not an easy feat, the actor, 37, said.

"All of it, the language, the music, finding Bob's true vulnerability. He was a tough man and he was a gentleman. There were so many colours to him,” he said.

"I don't play music, so I had to learn everything about music. There was a lot to do and so when I was on a break, I just started in the Mojo Dojo Casa.”

"Bob Marley: One Love" is out in cinemas globally from February 14.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
1,300+ filmmakers, actors vow to refuse to work with Israeli film institutions
Gaza's Hind Rajab film at Venice targeted by hate campaign: director
Roblox to impose age controls this year following ban
After 14 years, Church of Saint Anna reopens in Syria’s Idlib
Poll finds 6 in 10 US Gen Z side with Hamas against Israel
Thousands protest Israeli genocidal war on Gaza near Venice Film Festival
Once a preserve of the rich, English is helping millions escape poverty in South Asia, new book says
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Netizens slam 'Jesus lover' Valentina Gomez for Quran sacrilege, noting it mentions Jesus 25 times
Israel accused of targeting clerics, churches to weaken Gaza’s social fabric
Ukraine has an axe to grind with Woody Allen
'Ecstasy' in Istanbul: Sami Yusuf inspires 25,000 with music and solidarity
Trump wonders how bad slavery was. History shows it was one of the worst crimes against humanity.
'Cool with Holocaust Museum' — Outrage as Trump slams US museums for focus on 'how bad slavery was'
Majority of Americans think alcohol bad for health as drinking hits record low
Why Shah Rukh Khan winning a top award opens old wounds and reveals India’s social fractures
By Quratulain Rehbar
The good, the bad, the ugly: What drives Gen Z’s curious buying habits
By Hazal Naz Yildiz