Bob Marley's family hopes a new biographical movie about the superstar singer, who popularised reggae with his catchy tunes and spiritual and socially conscious lyrics, will help revive his legacy.

"Bob Marley: One Love" is produced by his wife Rita Marley and their children Ziggy and Cedella and executive produced by Brad Pitt. Directed by "King Richard" filmmaker Reinaldo Marcus Green, it sees British actors Kingsley Ben-Adir and Lashana Lynch taking on the challenge of bringing Bob and Rita Marley to life on the screen.

“(It was made) mainly to spread his message more, to put his message into a different medium; film, to reach another generation,” said Ziggy Marley as he attended the film's premiere in London on Tuesday.

"One love is something positive out there in the world. That's what it's about, the message."

Marley, whose hits with The Wailers included "No Woman, No Cry", "Jamming" and "I Shot the Sheriff", was born in Jamaica in 1945. He died from cancer in 1981, aged 36.