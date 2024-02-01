Famed for its rich cultural heritage, stunning landscapes, idyllic beaches, crystal-clear turquoise seas, and tasty Turkish cuisine, Türkiye is expected to make even more strides in tourism in the days ahead thanks to its commitment to diversification.

Türkiye's international tourism arrivals shot up over the last two years, with the lifting or easing of Covid-related travel restrictions around the world.

The country welcomed 49.2 million foreign tourists in 2023, beating its pre-virus level by 9.3%, according to the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

Speaking exclusively to Anadolu Agency, Zurab Pololikashvili, the secretary-general of UN Tourism, the UN agency that promotes responsible, sustainable, and universally accessible tourism, stressed: "We expect Türkiye tourism to continue to go from strength to strength this year and for years to come."

Diversity

Besides growing in size, the Turkish tourism sector is growing more and more diverse, with many visitors coming for the country’s culture, cuisine, health services, faith-based sites, sea, rural tourism, and more, Pololikashvili explained.

"This committed shift to diversification is to be commented on as it will not only build resilience against future shocks but also ensures that the benefits tourism brings, including jobs and economic growth, are spread more widely across Türkiye, including in rural areas," he added.

Citing UN Tourism data, he stressed that Türkiye ranked sixth in international tourism arrivals in 2019 and fourth in 2021, showing a clear upward trend.

Julia Simpson, head of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), underlined that Türkiye’s travel and tourism sector has fully recovered across the four key metrics: economic contribution, jobs, domestic visitors, and international visitor spending.