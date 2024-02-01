TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish President Erdogan receives Nigerien PM Zeine in Ankara
Nigerien Prime Minister Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine, who is also finance minister, is paying a visit to Türkiye until February 3, at the invitation of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Turkish President Erdogan receives Nigerien PM Zeine in Ankara
Zeine was welcomed with a ceremony at the Presidential Complex. / Photo: AA
February 1, 2024

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has received the prime minister of Niger in the national capital, Ankara.

Prime Minister Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine, who is also finance minister, is paying a visit to Türkiye until February 3, at the invitation of the Turkish president.

Lamine Zeine was welcomed with a ceremony at the Presidential Complex on Thursday.

Following the introduction of the delegations of the two countries, Erdogan welcomed Lamine Zeine.

The two leaders have a meeting that addressed “political and economic relations between Türkiye and Niger, the fight against terrorism, as well as regional and global issues," Türkiye's Communications Directorate wrote on X.

Recommended

"Expressing Türkiye’s support for the steps to strengthen Niger's political, military and economic independence, President Erdogan stated during the meeting that Türkiye stands against foreign military interventions that victimise the people of Niger and will continue to do so," it said.

Erdogan said: "Türkiye will continue to enhance its support to Niger and that steps will be taken to increase the trade volume between the two countries."

The meeting was attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and National Defence Minister Yasar Guler.

RelatedNiger leaves ECOWAS, following Burkina Faso and Mali: source
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan