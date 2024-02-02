Friday, February 2, 2024

1811 GMT –– UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "extremely" concerned over the possible expansion of the ongoing Israeli military offensive to Rafah in southern Gaza, his spokesman has said.

"We've already seen the impact on civilians with the actions in Khan Younis, not only impact but also the impact of on our own facility when our compound was hit."

"Obviously, since the beginning of the ground operations, there's been movement of people to the south," Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York.

He added that there is a "more dense" population further south and people are living in "dire" conditions there.

"So, it is very worrying indeed," he added.

1820 GMT –– Saudi foreign minister discusses regional issues, Gaza with his US counterpart

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan has received a telephone call from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss regional and Gaza issues, according to a statement released by the Saudi Foreign Ministry.

“During the call, regional and international issues of mutual interest were discussed, with a focus on developments in the Gaza Strip and its surroundings,” the ministry said in the statement posted on X.

The two top diplomats also discussed "the efforts being made to address the security and humanitarian implications of these developments."

1550 GMT –– Israeli military says it intercepted surface-to-surface missile fired in area of Red Sea

The Israeli military has said its "Arrow" aerial defence system successfully intercepted a surface-to-surface missile fired at Israeli territory in the area of the Red Sea.

The military statement did not provide details on the origin of the launch.

The Iran-aligned Houthi group, who control the most populous parts of Yemen, have launched wave after wave of exploding drones and missiles at commercial vessels in the Red Sea since Nov. 19, in what they say is a response to Israel's military assault in Gaza.

1348 GMT –– Lebanon rejects Israeli proposal calling for withdrawal of Hezbollah from regions bordering Israel

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib has announced that Lebanon rejected Israel's proposal for Hezbollah to withdraw from regions bordering Israel, allowing Israeli settlers to return to their homes.

According to a statement from the Lebanese Foreign Ministry, Habib said: “We rejected the Israeli project because we want a complete solution, which is the demarcation of the borders between us, which was delineated in 1923 and confirmed in the ceasefire agreement.”

He added: “We want to regain the Shebaa Farms and the hills of Kfarchouba, which are Lebanese, and for Israel to stop its aerial, maritime, and land violations.”

1301 GMT –– Hamas sticks to permanent ceasefire demand, studies truce offer

Hamas officials have said that the group is studying a proposed ceasefire deal that would include prolonged pauses in fighting in Gaza and swaps of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, but at the same time appeared to rule out some of its key components.

Osama Hamdan, a senior Hamas official in Beirut, said the group remains committed to its initial demands for a permanent ceasefire.

Hamdan also said the group seeks the release of thousands of Palestinian prisoners being held for acts related to the conflict with Israel, including those serving life sentences. He mentioned two by name, including Marwan Barghouti, a popular Palestinian uprising leader.

Hamdan's comments on the prisoners were the most detailed demands yet to be raised by the group in public.

The insistence on large-scale prisoner releases and on an end to the fighting in Gaza put the group at odds with the multi-stage proposal that officials from Egypt, Israel, Qatar and the US put forth this week. The proposal does not include a permanent ceasefire.

“There is no way that this will be acceptable by the resistance,” Hamdan told Lebanon’s LBC TV, referring to proposed successive pauses in fighting.

Hamdan also said Hamas wants to free Palestinian prisoners of all factions — not just those affiliated with the group. In addition to Barghouti, he named Ahmed Saadat, the head of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a small PLO faction.

The prisoner release is a “national cause, not only for Hamas,” he said.

1217 GMT –– 25 more Palestinians detained in occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem

The Israeli army again made incursions into the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on Friday and before taking 25 Palestinians with it, soldiers roughed up and grilled several people, according to prisoners' rights organisations.

According to the statement, the majority of the arrests took place in the town of Baqat al Hatab in Qalqilya Governorate, with the remaining taking place in Tulkarem, Jenin, Tubas, and Jerusalem.

During the Israeli arrest campaigns, soldiers also beat, abused, and interrogated several Palestinians, as well as damaged their homes and other properties, the statement noted.

The new arrests brought the total number of Palestinians detained by Israeli forces since Oct. 7 to 6,485, the Commission of Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

1159 GMT –– Belgium summons Israeli ambassador after agency hit in Gaza

Brussels said the offices of Enabel, the Belgian development agency, had been destroyed in northern Gaza. An official said it took place on Wednesday. It added that there were no employees in the building at the time of the bombing.

Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib and Development Cooperation Minister Caroline Gennez spoke to Israeli ambassador Idit Rosenzweig-Abu in Brussels.

"The ministers strongly condemned the bombing and destruction of the offices," the ministry said.

"The destruction of civilian infrastructure is absolutely unacceptable and does not comply with international law," it added.

Lahbib had shared two images on social media on Thursday, one of an apartment building with a timestamp suggesting the photo had been taken on January 28, 2024.

1154 GMT ––112 Palestinians killed in Gaza in last 24 hours

At least 112 Palestinians have been killed and 148 others were injured in the last 24 hours as Israel continues its onslaught on the besieged Gaza, the territory's Health Ministry said.

“The Israeli occupation committed 13 massacres against families in Gaza, leaving 112 martyrs and 148 injured during the past 24 hours,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the statement said.

Flouting the International Court of Justice’s provisional ruling, Israel continues its onslaught on Gaza where at least 27,131 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and 66,287 injured since Oct. 7, according to Palestinian health authorities.

1148 GMT –– Jordan extradites 4 Israelis detained for crossing border

“Four Israelis were detained by border guard units yesterday (Thursday), when they stepped over the border fence, according to a military source in the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces,” the Jordanian news agency reported.

The unnamed source said “investigations showed that the infiltrators had accidentally crossed the border strip from the west to the east, and contrary to reports, there were no troops among them.”

“They were then returned via authorised routes and channels,” the source added.

1142 GMT –– Palestine denounces Israeli plan to build 7,000 settlement units in occupied West Bank

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned in “the strongest terms the call of the extremist Israeli Minister Bezalel Smotrich to convene the so-called Supreme Planning Committee in order to approve the construction of 7,000 new settlement units in the occupied West Bank.”

The ministry said the implementation of the plan is considered “a dangerous and provocative escalation in the conflict arena, and a blatant challenge to international and American positions rejecting settlement and settlers’ attacks and abuse of Palestinian citizens.”

The ministry also pointed out that the plan "is a response to the US administration's decision to impose sanctions on a number of extremist settlers."

It called on the international community and the US administration to "exert real pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop this."

1108 GMT –– Over 8,000 people in Gaza need medical evacuation: WHO

"Medical referrals for critically injured and sick patients outside Gaza remain ad hoc and insufficient. An orderly, safe and sustained transfer of patients to Egypt and possibly to other locations via Egypt is needed," Richard Peeperkorn, WHO representative in occupied Palestinian territories, told a press conference in Geneva via video link.

Peeperkorn said that 6,000 of those people who need referrals have war-related injuries, while 2,000 have other medical conditions.

"Egypt and many other countries have offered support to receive patients but a workable system is not in place for referrals," he said.

"Lack of safety guarantees and humanitarian corridors in Gaza are making it increasingly challenging to safely and rapidly carry out humanitarian operations," he said, adding: "Lack of sustained access to hospitals could dismantle the health system."