Argentine lawmakers have taken a first step towards approving President Javier Milei's sweeping economic, social and political reform package, which has sparked angry opposition protests.

The bill won the "general" approval on Friday in principle of the lower house of Congress, whose members will examine the plans of libertarian and self-described anarcho-capitalist Milei in detail next week.

The Chamber of Deputies approved the package in principle by 144 votes to 109 on the third day of a marathon debate accompanied by protests and clashes outside.

Shortly before the vote, the 53-year-old political outsider said on social media that lawmakers had "the opportunity to show which side of history" they wanted to be on.

"History will judge them according to their work in favour of the Argentines or for the continued impoverishment of the people," a presidential statement said.

His reform package touches on many areas of public and private life, from privatisations to cultural issues, the penal code, divorce and the status of football clubs.

The bill may undergo changes before heading to the Senate.

Last week, Milei's government yanked some divisive spending reforms contained within the fiscal section from the bill in what turned out to be a successful maneuver to boost support for it.

"We have two clear options — become the largest slum in the world, or continue this path towards prosperity and freedom," said Lorena Villaverde, a lawmaker from Milei's far-right party, Freedom Advances.

But opposition deputy Leandro Santoro pointed to the economic and social crisis of 2001 as an example of the risks of free-market reforms.