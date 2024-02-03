WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan court sentences Imran Khan, wife to 7 years for unlawful marriage
Imran Khan and wife face 7-year sentence for 2018 marriage law breach ahead of crucial elections.
Pakistan court sentences Imran Khan, wife to 7 years for unlawful marriage
Bushra Bibi - Imran Khan / Photo: Reuters Archive
February 3, 2024

Pakistan former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Khan were sentenced to seven years in prison and fined on Saturday by a court that ruled their 2018 marriage violated the law, his party said.

It was the third adverse ruling against the former prime minister this week and comes ahead of national elections on Thursday that he is barred from contesting.

The jailed Khan, 71, has in recent days been sentenced to 10 years for leaking state secrets and 14 years along with his wife for illegally selling state gifts.

The two were each fined 500,000 rupees ($1,800), ARY News reported.

RelatedPakistan's Imran Khan gets 10 years in jail for leaking state secrets

Khans deny wrongdoing

Bushra was accused of not completing the waiting period mandated by Islam, called "Iddat", after divorcing her previous husband and marrying Khan.

Recommended

The Khans signed their marriage contract, called a "Nikkah", in January 2018 in a secret ceremony seven months before the charismatic former cricket superstar became prime minister for the first time.

There was controversy over whether they had wed before the period was complete.

After initial denials of the January marriage, Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), confirmed it weeks later.

The Khans both denied any wrongdoing.

Khan is in prison in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, while his wife had been allowed to serve her sentence at their hilltop mansion in Islamabad.

He already faces a 10-year disqualification from holding public office. It was not immediately clear if the sentences would run concurrently or sequentially.

RelatedPakistan court indicts Imran Khan on charges of leaking state secrets
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf