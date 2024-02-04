Sunday, February 4, 2024

1558 GMT — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has called on the UN to double its efforts to halt Israel’s deadly offensive on Gaza.

Abbas met with Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah for talks on the situation in the Palestinian territories.

He also called for a complete Israeli withdrawal from entire Gaza and ensuring no land is annexed by Israel in the enclave.

Abbas also demanded increasing humanitarian and relief aid into Gaza “amid the current harsh weather conditions there,” the official news agency Wafa reported.

1809 GMT — Hamas claims to kill 15 Israeli soldiers in Gaza

The group’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, has said 15 soldiers were killed at point-blank range.

According to the group’s spokesman Abu Obeida, several Israeli soldiers were killed and injured in the detonation of a tunnel opening in Gaza.

He said Hamas fighters had also destroyed 43 Israeli military vehicles and seized four drones in recent days.

1702 GMT — Canada to sanction West Bank settlers and Hamas leaders

Canada will impose sanctions on Israeli settlers who incite violence in the occupied West Bank and introduce new sanctions on Hamas leaders, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said after the United States took a similar action last week.

"We're working actively on it," Joly said, speaking from Ukraine. "I'm making sure that while I'm in Ukraine, the work is being done in Ottawa and I look forward to doing an announcement soon."

1622 GMT — Hundreds rally in New Zealand for people of Gaza

Demonstrators have gathered at the square in front of the Britomart train station in Auckland in protest against Israel's attacks on Gaza, according to the New Zealand Herald.

Protestors chanted slogans such as "Free Gaza and carried Palestinian flags and banners. Several were also seen lying on the ground in body bags to symbolise the tens of thousands killed in the conflict.

1601 GMT — French FM rejects 'forced displacement' of Palestinians to Egypt

France's top diplomat Stephane Sejourne has said he rejects the "forced displacement" of Palestinians into Egypt from Gaza, where Israeli bombardment has pushed hundreds of thousands against the border.

Sejourne addressed his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in a joint press conference, acknowledging Cairo's concern "over forced displacement into your territory".

"We perfectly understand these concerns, and on this point, France's position remains the same: we condemn and will reject any action taken in this direction," he continued.

1505 GMT — Yemen's Houthis: More US-British aggression will achieve nothing

Continued US-British aggression in Yemen will not achieve any goal for the aggressors and will not affect Yemen’s decision to show its support for Gaza, Houthi spokesperson Mohammed Abdulsalam has said.

Abdulsalam added that it will not be easy to destroy Yemeni military capabilities, which have been rebuilt during years of tough conflict.

1429 GMT — Egypt calls for cease-fire in Gaza, timeframe for Palestinian state

Egypt has called for a cease-fire in Gaza and reiterated its rejection of the forced displacement of Palestinians from the enclave.

The Egyptian call came following talks in Cairo between Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his French counterpart Stephane Sejourne.

“Egypt reiterates its rejection of the forced displacement of Pa lestinians from Gaza,” Shoukry said during a press conference.

"The Palestinian issue must be dealt with through a comprehensive political framework,” he said, calling for setting a timeframe for establishing a Palestinian state.

1421 GMT — Gaza humanitarian issues will be a top Blinken priority, White House's Sullivan says

Humanitarian issues in Gaza will be a top priority for US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on his current trip to the region, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan has said.

"The needs of the Palestinian people are something that are going to be front and centre," Sullivan told the CBS program "Face the Nation."

1416 GMT — Very limited clean water in Gaza amid Israeli onslaught: UN

Palestinians have very limited access to clean water amid a deadly Israeli offensive on Gaza, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said.

“Water is life and Gaza is out of water,” UNRWA said in a statement on X. “There is very limited access to clean water & sanitation amid relentless bombardment.”

The UN agency warned that Gaza’s humanitarian crisis, antagonised by limited aid deliveries and destruction of infrastructure, “puts thousands of vulnerable people at risk of disease.”

1308 GMT — Israel demolishes 58 Palestinian structures in West Bank in January

The Israeli army has demolished 58 Palestinian structures in the occupied West Bank in January, according to a local organisation.

“The demolished structures included 22 inhabited houses and 16 agricultural facilities,” the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said in a statement.

It said most of the demolitions occurred in the cities of Hebron, Bethlehem, East Jerusalem and Qalqilya.

1214 GMT — Two Hezbollah fighters killed in border clashes with Israel

Lebanese group Hezbollah has said that two of its fighters were killed in clashes with Israeli forces near the border with southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah did not provide any details about the circumstances leading to their death, saying they were killed on the road to Jerusalem, a phrase used by the group for its fighters killed by Israel.

Tension has escalated along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchange of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah since early October, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

At least 179 Hezbollah members have since been killed, according to figures released by the group.

1203 GMT — Israel’s Ben-Gvir attacks Biden administration over Gaza war

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has attacked the administration of US President Joe Biden, accusing it of "harming the war effort" in Gaza.

“Instead of giving us his full backing, Biden is busy with giving humanitarian aid and fuel [to Gaza], which goes to Hamas,” Ben-Gvir told The Wall Street Journal.

“If Trump were in power, the US conduct would be completely different,” he added.

1136 GMT — Hamas says US, UK strikes on Yemen to cause more 'turmoil'

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has condemned a wave of US and British strikes on Yemen, warning the attacks would bring "further turmoil" to the Middle East.

Hamas in a statement called the bombing of Houthi targets "a blatant assault on the sovereignty of a sister Arab country, and an escalation that will drag the region into further turmoil".

The United States and Britain struck dozens of targets in Yemen late on Saturday, their third joint operation in response to attacks on Red Sea shipping by the Iran-linked Houthis to protest Israel's attacks on Gaza.