A year ago, under the cloak of night, I arrived in Adiyaman with friends, ready to volunteer in one of the regions most devastated by the earthquake, joining millions from across Türkiye who had rallied in response. By morning, smoke curled into the sky—not from the remnants of collapsed buildings but from overflowing metal garbage bins, a stark reminder of life's disrupted rhythms. Earthquakes shatter more than infrastructure – they immobilise the very essence of societal operation.

Earthquakes do not only bring mayhem and destruction but also make the road of recovery extremely hard. The disruption they bring to communal services, which are usually taken for granted, is immense. God knows how many sanitation workers, policemen, doctors, and civil servants become trapped under the rubble, rendering public services out of reach. For instance, garbage collection. People almost don't notice, but when there is no one to pick up the garbage, it poses a major public health risk for quake survivors.

The aftermath of the Kahramanmaraş earthquakes laid bare the multifaceted nature of disaster impact, extending well beyond immediate physical destruction. National television became a platform for experts across disciplines, from geologists to psychologists, each shedding light on the myriad challenges facing survivors, from battling the cold to navigating the emotional toll of loss. Yet, the recovery from such widespread devastation transcends technical expertise, demanding a mobilised civil society's comprehensive support.

The earthquakes that struck on the night of February 6, beginning with a 7.8 magnitude tremor followed by significant aftershocks, affected 11 cities and over 13 million people. The swift collective response of civil society showcased the power of organised humanitarian efforts, with NGOs playing a crucial role in coordinating rescue operations, aid distribution, and ongoing support activities.

From search-and-rescue operations to the delivery of supplies from all over Türkiye, and even the world, to the earthquake zone, from the delivery of aid to the people in the remotest villages to cleaning services, civilians came to the aid of the affected areas. The only way these people could work efficiently, plan and coordinate their efforts was through the existence of NGOs with a solid track record in providing humanitarian aid worldwide.

A year on, the healing process continues, with civil society at the forefront, particularly in supporting vulnerable groups. Earthquake survivors face compounded challenges, which are multiplied by the disaster and its psychological consequences. The NGO-driven initiatives are essential in this context, as they help survivors deal with the aftermath.