WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN calls for more aid to Syria on deadly quake anniversary
Syria was already reeling from an economic crisis, but "the earthquakes exacerbated the situation further yet," two senior UN officials say in a joint statement.
UN calls for more aid to Syria on deadly quake anniversary
More than 265,000 people in northwest Syria lost their homes in the quake and 43,000 have yet to return to their houses, with most of them languishing in shelters, according to UN data. / Photo: AP
February 6, 2024

The United Nations and rights groups have called for increased aid for Syria, one year after a devastating earthquake struck Türkiye and the war-torn country, battering its impoverished population.

"Billions of dollars in damage aside, the human toll of this disaster is incalculable. Many people remain displaced to date, waiting for solutions and shelter," two senior UN officials said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Syria was already reeling from an economic crisis, but "the earthquakes exacerbated the situation further yet," said UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria, Adam Abdelmoula, and Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis, Muhannad Hadi.

On February 6, 2023, a pre-dawn 7.7-magnitude tremor killed nearly 60,000 people in Türkiye and Syria.

According to Damascus, the earthquake killed more than 1,400 people in government-controlled areas of Syria, while more than 4,500 died in areas held by opposition factions in the country's northwest.

"Today, a staggering 16.7 million people require humanitarian assistance. This shocking number comes against the background of a bleak funding outlook and conflicts raging across the globe," the UN officials said.

"This trend must urgently be reversed," they said.

"Our 2023 Humanitarian Response Plan was just over 36 percent resourced by the year's end," they said, pleading for more funds.

RelatedTürkiye and Syria earthquake: what happened beneath the surface?
Recommended

Struggling healthcare system

The earthquake also damaged medical facilities, especially in the country's northwest.

"Even before last February, the healthcare system in northwest Syria was struggling, with underfunded medical facilities and limited services," Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said in a statement.

The earthquake damaged 55 health facilities, leaving them u nable to function fully, MSF added.

More than 265,000 people in northwest Syria lost their homes in the quake and 43,000 have yet to return to their houses, with most of them languishing in shelters, according to UN data.

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) decried the country's "catastrophic humanitarian needs" warning that Syria risked "being a forgotten crisis".

In 2023, the IRC's Syria aid programme recorded a "62 percent funding shortfall, and the situation is anticipated to worsen with further aid reductions expected throughout 2024," IRC added.

"We are urging the international community not to forget about Syria," said Tanya Evans of the IRC.

Since 2011, Syria has endured a bloody conflict that has killed more than half-a-million people and displaced millions.

RelatedMore than 7 million children affected by Türkiye-Syria earthquakes: Unicef
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf