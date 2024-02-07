Thousands of farmers have used tractors to block roads across Spain for the second straight day amid Europe-wide protests against cheaper imports and heavy regulation.

Farmers gathered on Wednesday at dawn on dozens of roads, snarling traffic, mainly in Andalusia in the south and the northeastern region of Catalonia and Navarra in the north, according to the Spanish General Directorate for Road Traffic (DGT).

They have said they will converge in Barcelona in front of the headquarters of the regional government.

Tractors were used to block roads leading to the southern port of Malaga in Andalusia, authorities said.

Spain's three main agricultural unions, Asaja, Coag and UPA, did not initiate the demonstrations which began on Tuesday.

They have planned other protests this week, including Thursday in Salamanca in the northwest and Friday in the northern city of Bilbao.

Angry farmers have been protesting across Europe over rising costs, high fuel prices, bureaucracy, and the environmental requirements in the EU's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and its forthcoming "Green Deal".