TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish president congratulates Azerbaijani counterpart on his victory
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev receives over 93 percent of the votes in early presidential election, according to exit polls.
Turkish president congratulates Azerbaijani counterpart on his victory
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and congratulated him for his victory in the Presidential election. / Photo: AA Archive
February 7, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has had a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and congratulated him for his victory in the Presidential election.

During the meeting, Erdogan expressed his hope on Wednesday that Aliyev's reelection as President would be beneficial for Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received over 93 percent of the votes in early presidential election, according to exit polls.

Aliyev secured 93.9 percent, the US-based Oracle Advisory Group's representative George Brinbaum said in a news briefing in the capital Baku after voting concluded at 7 p.m. local time on Wednesday (1500GMT).

Aliyev's closest competitor, independent candidate Zahid Oruj, received a mere 1.8 percent, according to the results.

Recommended

About 6.5 million people were eligible to vote, including those abroad, in the election.

The last presidential election, which is held every seven years in Azerbaijan, was on April 11, 2018. A decree signed by Aliyev late last year moved the vote forward from their initial date in October 2025.

RelatedAzerbaijan 'proud' to work alongside Türkiye in post-quake recovery
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan