The European Union has signed an agreement with Türkiye on a €400 million ($431 million) grant from the European Union Solidarity Fund (EUSF) to finance recovery operations following the devastating twin earthquakes that hit the country last February.

The signing ceremony was held on Wednesday at the European Commission's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, with the attendance of European Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms Elisa Ferreira and Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Mehmet Kemal Bozay.

In a speech, Ferreira expressed "sympathy on behalf of the European Commission with the people of Türkiye," especially "all who lost their homes or their loved ones." "The EU stands in solidarity with Türkiye and has pledged to deliver €1 billion of assistance," Ferreira said.

"Today we are signing an agreement to deliver €400 million from the EU Solidarity Fund. In the history of this post-disaster relief instrument, this is the largest sum ever awarded to a candidate country. This is also the first time that Türkiye receives support from the Fund," she added.

Ferreira noted that EU officials have been working with Ankara since the twin disasters took place in February last year, saying the pledge aims to "support first the repair of infrastructure, especially in the fields of health and education, but also in water and wastewater."

"Second, the Fund will support temporary accommodation, including container cities," she said, adding, "Third, preventive measures to secure infrastructure and protect cultural heritage."

The commissioner also said the European Commission is "prepared to provide further guidance and support during the implementation period."