94 suspects apprehended in Istanbul courthouse terrorist attack
Istanbul Public Prosecutor's Office leads the investigation into the armed assault on a police checkpoint outside Istanbul's Caglayan courthouse by members of the DHKP-C terrorist organisation, Emrah Yayla and Pinar Birkoc.
The perpetrators in the attack on a police checkpoint outside the courthouse were members of the terrorist group DHKP-C  /Photo: AA / Others
February 8, 2024

The number of suspects taken into custody has risen to 94 in the ongoing investigation into the terrorist attack on the police checkpoint outside a courthouse in Istanbul.

Two terrorists on Tuesday attacked the police checkpoint at Gate C of Istanbul's Caglayan Courthouse, resulting in both being killed and, later, the tragic death of a civilian who was injured in the incident.

The perpetrators in the attack on a police checkpoint outside the courthouse were members of the terrorist group DHKP-C, as revealed on Tuesday by Interior Minister of Türkiye, Ali Yerlikaya.

In a statement following the attack, he announced that operations were conducted at 25 different addresses, resulting in the detention of 40 people.

He also noted that the operations are still ongoing, adding one deputy chief prosecutor and five republican prosecutors have been assigned to the investigation.

Istanbul Public Prosecutor's Office leads the investigation of the armed assault by DHKP-C terrorist organisation members Emrah Yayla and Pinar Birkoc.

