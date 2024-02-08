TÜRKİYE
Turkish Central Bank chief upholds confidence in monetary stance
The bank's new governor Fatih Karahan states that Türkiye is poised to enter a disinflation process in May, anticipating a swift reduction in annual inflation.
Last week, Turkish President Erdogan appointed Fatih Karahan as new central bank chief, replacing Hafize Gaye Erkan with the former Amazon economist. / Photo: AA
February 8, 2024

Pledging a continued tight stance in monetary policy, the Turkish Central Bank's head has said the bank had kept its inflation expectations unchanged from its last report.

The bank's year-end inflation forecast for this year is 36 percent and is 14 percent for 2025, Governor Fatih Karahan told a Thursday press conference in the capital, Ankara.

"At the end of May, we will enter a disinflation process where we will see a rapid decline in annual inflation," he said.

The bank predicts that average monthly inflation will fall below 2.5% for the year and around 1.5 percent in the last quarter of the year, he stressed.

The level of monetary tightness required for the disinflation process has been reached, Karahan said, underlining that the current policy rate level will be maintained as long as necessary.

The bank's policy rate is currently at 45 percent.

RelatedTürkiye unveils a visionary medium-term economic programme

'Capital inflows'

Since the last report last November, real and financial indicators confirmed that the bank's policies are right, the governor underlined. With positive developments, strong capital inflows were seen in the country, he said.

The bank will keep monetary tightening policies till it reaches the inflation target, Karahan noted.

"We will not allow any deterioration in the inflation outlook," he said, adding, "Our policies have begun to show their effects, inflation will decrease permanently, and price stability will be permanently achieved."

2023's year-end inflation was in line with the bank's forecasts, he stressed. The annual inflation rate in December was 64.77 percent.

