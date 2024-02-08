Pledging a continued tight stance in monetary policy, the Turkish Central Bank's head has said the bank had kept its inflation expectations unchanged from its last report.

The bank's year-end inflation forecast for this year is 36 percent and is 14 percent for 2025, Governor Fatih Karahan told a Thursday press conference in the capital, Ankara.

"At the end of May, we will enter a disinflation process where we will see a rapid decline in annual inflation," he said.

The bank predicts that average monthly inflation will fall below 2.5% for the year and around 1.5 percent in the last quarter of the year, he stressed.

The level of monetary tightness required for the disinflation process has been reached, Karahan said, underlining that the current policy rate level will be maintained as long as necessary.

The bank's policy rate is currently at 45 percent.