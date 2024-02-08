The UN human rights chief has said that the destruction of civilian infrastructure in Gaza by Israel is a violation of the Geneva Convention “and a war crime."

"Extensive destruction of property, not justified by military necessity and carried out unlawfully and wantonly, amounts to a grave breach of the Fourth Geneva Convention, and a war crime," Volker Turk told reporters on Thursday.

Last month, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued an interim order demanding Israel stop obstructing aid deliveries into Gaza and improve the humanitarian situation in the enclave, following a lawsuit by South Africa accusing Tel Aviv of committing genocide.

Israel has pounded Gaza since a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas in October, which Tel Aviv said killed nearly 1,200 Israelis.

At least 27,840 Palestinians have since been killed and 67,317 others injured in the Israeli onslaught, according to local health authorities.

About 85 percent of Palestinians in Gaza have been displaced by the Israeli offensive, and all of them are food insecure, according to the UN.

Hundreds of thousands of people are living without shelter, and ⁠less than half of aid trucks are entering the territory than before the start of the conflict.

Ecocide: Destruction of environment

Israel's war on Gaza has caused extensive damage to its environment due to the munitions it is using.

"Ecocide" refers to the "devastation and destruction of the environment to the detriment of life," says the European Law Institute.

According to the Vienna-based nonprofit, the concept was coined during the Vietnam war in the 1970s by American biology professor Arthur Galston, as he was protesting the US military's use of "herbicide and defoliant chemical Agent Orange to destroy the foliage cover and crops of enemy troops."

According to a report exclusively shared by British daily The Guardian, during the first two months of the war, total emissions from the conflict was the equivalent of 281,315 tons of carbon dioxide.

Zeinab Shuker, an assistant professor of sociology at Sam Houston State University in Texas, says in an article for The Century Foundation that Gaza's war has poisoned its land and water.

She points out that the bombing has made all "major urban areas ... uninhabitable."

According to Shuker, Gaza's environmental resources are being "poisoned, depleted, or otherwise destroyed," with recovery possibly taking generations.