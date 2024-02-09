West Africa’s regional bloc has urged Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso to reconsider its recent decision to withdraw from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

ECOWAS Commission President Omar Alieu Touray said in a statement late Thursday the bloc needs to remain more unified than ever.

“If there is a time for ECOWAS to stay together, this is the time. There is no challenge that ECOWAS cannot overcome,” he said.

According to Touray, there was no real basis in the reasons given by the three countries for their withdrawal.

“The hasty decision of withdrawal of membership of ECOWAS did not take into account the conditions for withdrawal of membership from ECOWAS, as espoused in the 1993 ECOWAS Revised Treaty,” the statement said.

It added that “more importantly, the three Member States have not really reflected on the implications of this decision on the citizens.”