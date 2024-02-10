Saturday, February 10, 2024

1520 GMT — Finland has approved the 22nd military aid package for Ukraine worth some $205M, local media reported.

The latest package would bring the total value of military aid packages Finland has approved for Ukraine since the war in Ukraine started almost two years ago to over $1.9B, the public broadcaster YLE noted.

Finnish Defence Minister Antti Hakkanen said that the country is exploring long-term ways of supporting Ukraine.

"There is a lot of know-how in the Finnish industrial sector and we are working to ensure that this know-how and capacity can be used more effectively to support Ukraine, as well,” he said.

More updates 👇

1828 GMT —NATO chief calls on Europe to ramp up arms production

NATO's secretary general has called on Europe to increase its arms production to support Ukraine and prevent "potentially decades of confrontation" with Moscow, in an interview published by German media Saturday.

Ahead of a key meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels and the second anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war, Jens Stoltenberg insisted that "we need to reconstitute and expand our industrial base faster, to increase deliveries to Ukraine and refill our own stocks."

"This means shifting from slow peacetime to high-tempo conflict production," he told the German Sunday daily Welt am Sonntag.

1816 GMT — Ukraine's Zelenskyy reboots military team

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced five senior military appointments, filling out a rebooted team after he named Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi this week as the new armed forces chief.

In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said he spent the day meeting his military leadership and government and that experienced "combat commanders of this war" would be taking on new duties. The country is closing in on two years of war since Russia's full-scale invasion.

Zelenskyy said he had also approved nominations of three brigadier generals as deputies of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Volodymyr Horbatyuk, who would run operations and management, Oleksiy Shevchenko, in charge of logistics, and Mykhailo Drapatyi on training.

"We continue the reboot of the management team," Zelenskyy's Telegram channel quoted him as saying in the address.

1224 GMT — Russia foils Ukrainian drone attack on civilian cargo ships in Black Sea

Russia has said it had repelled without damage a Ukrainian drone attack on Russian "civilian transport ships" in the southwestern area of the Black Sea, a key artery for grain and oil exports from both countries.

In a statement posted on the Telegram messaging application, Russia's defence ministry said Ukraine had attempted what it called "a terrorist attack on Russian civilian transport ships using semi-submersible naval drones in the southwestern part of the Black Sea".

1207 GMT — Ukraine dismisses first deputy defence minister

Ukraine has dismissed first deputy defence minister Oleksandr Pavliuk, a lawmaker said.

Taras Melnichuk wrote on Telegram that Pavliuk "would assume another position," without specifying which one.