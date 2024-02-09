Former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson recently conducted a two-hour interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, triggering a United States media firestorm over his "softball" approach to Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Critics said Carlson’s largely uncritical questioning enabled Putin to peddle justifications for sustaining the war, sow doubt about US support for Ukraine, and send a warning directly to Republican lawmakers: that the US must agree to cede Ukrainian territory to Russia if it hopes to end the conflict.

To a large extent, the media firestorm is expected. After all, Carlson’s interview came at a time when discourse over Russia’s Ukraine invasion remains highly critical across US media and politics. US and NATO officials have also underscored the need to present a united front on waning Ukraine support.

They refuse to entertain any optics of Western capitulation or Russian dominance in the war. Carlson’s interview marked a rude break from that long-held line. He struck a nerve by guaranteeing an audience to Putin, and delivering a message directly from the aggressor to US masses: that Russia can’t be defeated in Ukraine.

In some ways, the interview simply tested US bounds on Russia. The US Senate is all but united on a $60 billion aid package for Ukraine, and Carlson’s interview reflects right-wing frustration over arming Ukraine with hard-earned taxpayer money.

Washington claims to uphold values of free speech and opposes curbs on press freedoms. And yet, the statement from the White House to not "take at face value anything (Putin) has to say" was striking: viewers should not take Carlson’s interview seriously at all.

Years of excess US military and defence spending hasn’t brought Ukraine any closer to peace, so why discredit the interview for revealing the obvious? During the exchange, Putin called on the US to end more arms supplies to Kyiv in a bid to cool down fighting.

The interview – and its aftermath – confirm that the US establishment is in no mood to rethink a weapons supply strategy that has kept peace out of reach in Ukraine.

Speaking to MSNBC, former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton called Carlson a "useful idiot," adding:

"He says things that are not true. He parrots Vladimir Putin’s pack of lies about Ukraine, so I don’t see why Putin wouldn’t give him an interview because through him, he can continue to lie about what his objectives are in Ukraine and what he expects to see happen."

It's rare to see a top-level US politician openly insulting a journalist, and it's unclear what such a move accomplishes.

To be fair, Carlson has pushed many of Putin’s conspiracies and falsehoods in the past, including claims that Ukraine was never a real country, and that the government in Kyiv was micromanaged and sponsored by the United States.