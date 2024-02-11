Freight rates have seen a slight decrease in the last two weeks after they skyrocketed amid geopolitical tensions in the Red Sea.

But the rates still are well above last year's levels.

The 40-foot container composite index stood at $1,382 on November 30, according to data from the Drewry World Container Index compiled b y Anadolu Agency.

The Iranian-backed Yemeni political organisation, the Houthis, launched attacks on commercial vessels linked to Israel in the Bab el Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea, after which shipping companies rerouted around the Cape of Good Hope, thus extending travel times by 10 days to two weeks.

Ship traffic in the Red Sea rapidly declined and the rerouting caused freight rates to double due to counter-attacks against the Houthis, led by the US and the UK. Shipping companies were advised not to navigate through the region.

It has been nearly three months since the tensions in the Red Sea started, and although the increase in freight rates slowed, prices are still quite high.

The prices rose for eight weeks, reaching $3,964 on January 25, up 186.8 percent, amid increased tensions in the Red Sea and rerouting of commercial vessels.

The composite index per 40-ft. container was at $3,824 on February 1, and at $3,786 on Feb. 8, posting a two-week decline of 4.5 percent, though it is 90 percent higher year-on-year and 174 percent above the level on Nov. 30, and up 167 percent compared to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels.

As of Feb. 8, the composite index per 40-ft. container on the Shanghai-Geneva route decreased 11 percent week-on-week to $5,225, Shanghai-Rotterdam 5 percent to $4,426, and New York-Rotterdam 4 percent to $611, whereas the Shanghai-Los Angeles route posted an uptick of 8 percent to $4,771, and Shanghai-New York 2 percent to $6,268.